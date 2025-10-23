Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,316 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after buying an additional 220,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

