Forum Financial Management LP Buys 145 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.45 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $268.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average of $148.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

