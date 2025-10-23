Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,121 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE WMT opened at $107.05 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $853.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,273 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
