Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $55,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $480.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $488.51. The company has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.