Needham & Company LLC Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $160.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.84.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

