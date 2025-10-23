Reliant Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,622 shares of company stock worth $13,444,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $853.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.