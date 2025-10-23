Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Afbi LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $613.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $619.60. The firm has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

