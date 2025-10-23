LifeWealth Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 2,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $310.01 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

