What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Netflix FY2025 Earnings?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $25.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $26.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $31.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.60 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.22.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,116.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,182.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix has a 12 month low of $744.26 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 150.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.