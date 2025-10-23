Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.