Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,116.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $744.26 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,212.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,182.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Netflix from $1,560.00 to $1,510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 target price (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (down previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

