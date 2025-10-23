Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. American Express makes up 3.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $351.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.16. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $357.73. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

