Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $272.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.22. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.