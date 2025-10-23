Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

