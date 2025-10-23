Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Boosted by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $175.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

