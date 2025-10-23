Warther Private Wealth LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.1%

ROK opened at $350.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.33 and a 200 day moving average of $319.55. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

