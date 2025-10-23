3,677 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,118,000 after buying an additional 1,249,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,198,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $75.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

