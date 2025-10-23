Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

