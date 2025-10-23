Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,260 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $85.05 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

