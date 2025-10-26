Insider Buying: PayPoint (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £124.78 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles acquired 17 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 734 per share, with a total value of £124.78.

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Friday, August 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 17 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 728 per share, for a total transaction of £123.76.

PayPoint Stock Performance

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 723 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 709.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 722.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The firm has a market cap of £499.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 571 and a 12 month high of GBX 870.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.