Critical Review: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) versus Invizyne Technologies (NASDAQ:IZTC)

Protalix BioTherapeutics and Invizyne Technologies are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Invizyne Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $61.95 million 3.04 $8.31 million $0.07 33.71 Invizyne Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Invizyne Technologies.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Invizyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74% Invizyne Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Invizyne Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invizyne Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 535.59%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Invizyne Technologies.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Invizyne Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics



Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Invizyne Technologies



Invizyne Technologies Inc. is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company. It redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals. Invizyne Technologies Inc. is based in Monrovia, CA.

