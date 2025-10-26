Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 387 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4%

DLR stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average of $169.09.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.