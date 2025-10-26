VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives C$10.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

TSE:FORA opened at C$3.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.21. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

