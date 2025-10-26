Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 239 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Leidos by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price target on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.31.

Leidos Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LDOS opened at $189.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

