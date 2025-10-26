Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 155 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $48,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

