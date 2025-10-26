Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,761,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,651,000 after purchasing an additional 469,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

