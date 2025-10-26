Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,673 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 353.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2,676.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $433,844.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,093.96. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,768 shares of company stock worth $4,373,921. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

