International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IFF opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $103.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.