Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,515 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3,540.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 8.3% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $617.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $590.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.17. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $618.42.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

