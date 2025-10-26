Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,371.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $30,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,269.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,401.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,194,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,803,000 after buying an additional 2,048,453 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,158,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,449 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0%

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.