Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.87. The firm has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

