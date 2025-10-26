Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

