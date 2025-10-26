Darden Wealth Group Inc Makes New $687,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

