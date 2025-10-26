Saybrook Capital NC Sells 2,585 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Saybrook Capital NC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 3.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.66.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.60.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

