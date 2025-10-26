Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 63.7% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 118,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 46,114 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

