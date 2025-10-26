Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,696 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Saturday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $303.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.19 and its 200-day moving average is $255.34.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.