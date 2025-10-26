Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $191.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $185.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 449.9% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $2,790,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in Vertiv by 160.3% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

