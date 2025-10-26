Atlatl Advisers LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Atlatl Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $294.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $296.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.