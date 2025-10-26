FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after acquiring an additional 264,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (down from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

