Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.24.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $381.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.