Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 16.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $573.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

