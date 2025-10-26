Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,245 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock worth $2,799,248. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.27%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

