Atlatl Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Atlatl Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,033.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $892.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $788.69. The firm has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,059.00.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

