New Hampshire Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $121.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

