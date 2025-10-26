Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX is Ballast Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,505,000 after acquiring an additional 221,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 16,260,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,416,000 after acquiring an additional 873,214 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

