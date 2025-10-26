iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

