iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is CVA Family Office LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVV stock opened at $680.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $681.80. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

