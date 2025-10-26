Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.73.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

