Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 142,868 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 119,924 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

