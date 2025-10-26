VestGen Investment Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

VestGen Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

